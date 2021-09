Modern Woman have today returned with their new single, Juniper, following on from the success of their debut release, Offerings. The release of Juniper works hand-in-hand with the announcement of the band’s first EP, Dogs Fighting In My Dream, which is set to be released on September 17th via End Of The Road Records – the EP is set to be the first release for the recently launched record label branch of the festival. Listen to Juniper below.