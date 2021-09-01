Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Apex Legends and Fortnite dominate Warzone on Twitch as streamers switch games

dexerto.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarzone continued to fall behind in the Twitch rankings in August 2021, with battle royale titles Apex Legends and Fortnite dominating the charts as streamers switch games. Call of Duty: Warzone has long been touted as the most popular battle royale out there, and while there are still plenty of gamers dropping into Verdansk every day, August’s Twitch figures suggest its popularity with viewers is falling.

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apex Legends#Sullygnome#Emergence#Gta Online#Gta Rp#League Of Legends#Nickmercs#Timthetatman#Vanguard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
Related
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Glyph Out Now On Steam

Critically acclaimed in the press, Glyph, from studio Bolverk Games, realizes the transition from Nintendo Switch to Steam today, Monday. The lively marble game/ball roller where you play as a mechanical scarab, working to restore an ancient civilization overrun by machines gone mad, is welcomed as a fresh take on the genre by platform game enthusiasts.
Video Gameskiss951.com

Ouch! The Most Common Video Gaming Injuries

Game over. Ever been playing your favorite video game and end up pulling a muscle? One time I was playing with our Wi-Fit and smacked my hand into a wall. That was fun…. Video Games can cause some injuries, but which is the most common? A new report by CasinoSource.co.uk has revealed which console is the most dangerous to play (due to injuries sustained), and what the most common gaming injuries are. Well, guess what…PlayStation was revealed as the most dangerous console to play.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Warzone players call for return of fan-favorite Rebirth Island night mode

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Rebirth Island alternative continues to be a popular attraction for many, and players would love Raven Software to reintroduce a night mode variation. Many players love Rebirth Island for its Resurgence game mode that allows faster-paced gameplay, more respawning, and tense conflict. Unlike Verdansks’s generally more...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Apex Legends Rampage weapon guide – medium-range massacres

Rampart has been hard at work coming up with new toys for the Legends to kill each other with. Her latest creation, the Rampage, is a Heavy Ammo LMG that has a unique Revved Up mechanic. It’s a weapon that you need to know how to handle in order to get the most out of it. And that’s the aim of this Apex Legends Rampage weapon guide, so let’s get into it.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Will Call of Duty: Warzone be coming to the Nintendo Switch?

Call of Duty: Warzone has become one of the greatest battle royale experiences in the world. It’s available on all major consoles including PS5 and Xbox Series X, but will it be coming to the Nintendo Switch?. It’s rare to find a person that hasn’t heard the words “Call of...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Apex Legends Octane abilities, tips and tricks

Want to learn how to win games as Octane in Apex Legends? Well, that depends. Do you love to be a playmaker who can spin circles around your opponents in Apex Legends? Octane has always been the option for that but has recently seen a huge resurgence, with his usage rates skyrocketing him up the charts.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Epic reveals next week’s free games

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can grab the space trucking sim Rebel Galaxy, and as ever, Epic has revealed next week’s freebies, too. You’ll soon be able pick up the Banjo-Kazooie-inspired platformer, Yooka-Laylee, and the comic-style strategic shooter, Void Bastards.
FIFAdotesports.com

Call of Duty: Warzone reportedly makes $5.2 million in revenue per day

Call of Duty: Warzone is raking in over $5.2 million per day, according to a new study by NetBet. While many Warzone players recently have been frustrated with the game’s hacker problem, forcing top streamers to try out other games like Apex Legends, it doesn’t seem to be affecting the bottom line for the free-to-play battle royale title.
FIFAmarketresearchtelecast.com

The best free and sale games for this weekend; PUBG, Battlefield 4, and more

Another weekend, it’s time to choose the titles in which to invest your free time, and we can not think of a better way to do it than to take advantage of the games that are available to play for free for a limited time. Between August 13 and 15 You can enjoy several at no cost on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. In addition, we also have the possibility to get hold of a multitude of games that are currently on sale. We tell you the best promotions so you don’t miss anything during the weekend.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Riot is finally nerfing Viego in League of Legends' 11.17 Update this week

What else does Riot Games have up their sleeve for 11.17?. League of Legends' next title update is on the horizon and there are a few things worth talking about. Viego is going to get nerfed - finally - and there's going to be some key changes to Lucian and Amumu. We've got everything you need to know about the update and when to expect it below.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

These Fortnite skin concepts are so good Epic Games are actually adding them

Epic Games are bringing two fan-made skins into Fortnite with the winners of the Concept Royale lending their creative talents for new cosmetics. The Fortnite library of skins includes everything from Epic’s original designs to iconic characters from multiple franchises like Marvel, DC, and more. But the collection will also include a couple more skins directly sourced from fans who submitted their concepts.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is Call of Duty: Warzone anti-cheat release date?

Call of Duty: Warzone has been a polarising game since its release. Although the game feels pretty solid and has been able to amass a huge player base, it has also attracted a lot of hackers. That said, Activision, Sledgehammer Games, and Raven Software have confirmed the advent of a new anti-cheat system as the game’s current one has failed to keep hackers at bay.
Video GamesThe Verge

Epic wants Fortnite to be the last game standing — so it’s stealing ideas

This week, Epic Games added a new mode called Impostors where players complete tasks on a ship while two impostors sneakily try to teleport as many agents off the ship as they can. If that sounds like a familiar gameplay loop to you, you’re not the only one who feels that way — fans immediately noticed that the mode borrows heavily from Among Us, a social deduction game that exploded in popularity in 2020 and was built by a tiny indie studio.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Warzone map to be replaced by WW2 setting for Call of Duty: Vanguard, report claims

New rumors claim that the release of the now heavily leaked Call of Duty: Vanguard will bring a total map overhaul for Warzone. Reputable FPS leaker Tom Henderson hinted at the new map on Twitter. "The next Warzone map will completely replace Verdansk and will take us to WW2," he said. "It's scheduled to launch on Call of Duty 2021's release date." In a reply, he clarified that this supposed shift will not take any existing weapons or skins out of the game, making it more a change of scenery than anything. Additionally, the big update rolling out alongside the alleged WW2 map would also introduce a new anti-cheat system for the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy