Dexys, the band formerly known as Dexys Midnight Runners, have announced UK tour for autumn 2022. Best known for singles such as Come On Eileen, Geno, and Jackie Wilson Said, the group will kick off their Too-Rye-Ay, As It Could Have Sounded Tour on September 17 in Bath. Other stops include Brighton, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham, Cambridge, Cardiff, York, and London, where they'll wrap up at the Palladium on October 2. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on September 10.