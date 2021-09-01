2021 Jets waiver claims tracker: Quinnen Williams' brother among New York's pickups

With the waiver claims deadline nearing, the Jets have begun fine-tuning their roster after trimming down from 80 to 53 players. Other teams, meanwhile, have claimed some of their cuts in hopes of turning Gang Green’s trash into their treasure.

The Jets are second in the waiver priority order, giving Joe Douglas prime real estate to infuse New York’s roster with talent ahead of the regular season.

Here you can find a real-time, running list of Gang Green’s waiver wire pickups. Outgoing players who the Jets cut are also included.

LB Quincy Williams

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Quinnen Williams’ brother comes to the Jets after totaling 59 tackles in two seasons with the Jaguars. Forty-eight of those 59 tackles came during the 2019 season, which is an indication that Williams might be able to produce in New York’s defense if granted extended playing time.

DE Tim Ward

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Ward spent last season with the Chiefs and performed well during the preseason, but Kansas City did not have a place for him on its crowded defensive line. The former undrafted free agent could be a situational pass rusher with the Jets.

Departure: CB Elijah Campbell (Dolphins)

Rich Schultz-Getty Images

Robert Saleh praised Campbell plenty during the preseason, but it was not enough for him to stick around on the Jets’ 53-man roster. He’ll now suit up for one of New York’s AFC East rivals.

Departure: OL Corey Levin (Titans)

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets did not have room for the veteran Levin on the interior of their offensive line with the likes of Alijah Vera-Tucker, Greg Van Roten and Dan Feeney in the building. Levin will now return to the team that selected him in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft.