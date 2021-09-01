Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2021 Jets waiver claims tracker: Quinnen Williams' brother among New York's pickups

By Tyler Calvaruso, Gary Phillips, Tyler Greenawalt
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZauMx_0bjcl8Yt00

With the waiver claims deadline nearing, the Jets have begun fine-tuning their roster after trimming down from 80 to 53 players. Other teams, meanwhile, have claimed some of their cuts in hopes of turning Gang Green’s trash into their treasure.

The Jets are second in the waiver priority order, giving Joe Douglas prime real estate to infuse New York’s roster with talent ahead of the regular season.

Here you can find a real-time, running list of Gang Green’s waiver wire pickups. Outgoing players who the Jets cut are also included.

LB Quincy Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dE8rf_0bjcl8Yt00
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Quinnen Williams’ brother comes to the Jets after totaling 59 tackles in two seasons with the Jaguars. Forty-eight of those 59 tackles came during the 2019 season, which is an indication that Williams might be able to produce in New York’s defense if granted extended playing time.

DE Tim Ward

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19hZYB_0bjcl8Yt00
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Ward spent last season with the Chiefs and performed well during the preseason, but Kansas City did not have a place for him on its crowded defensive line. The former undrafted free agent could be a situational pass rusher with the Jets.

Departure: CB Elijah Campbell (Dolphins)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J3geh_0bjcl8Yt00
Rich Schultz-Getty Images

Robert Saleh praised Campbell plenty during the preseason, but it was not enough for him to stick around on the Jets’ 53-man roster. He’ll now suit up for one of New York’s AFC East rivals.

Departure: OL Corey Levin (Titans)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nDtp9_0bjcl8Yt00
John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets did not have room for the veteran Levin on the interior of their offensive line with the likes of Alijah Vera-Tucker, Greg Van Roten and Dan Feeney in the building. Levin will now return to the team that selected him in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

33K+
Followers
65K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Quincy Williams#Titans#American Football#Gang Green#De Tim Ward Ward#Chiefs#Afc East
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets claim two players off waivers, sign former Browns safety

Hours after adhering to the NFL’s mandated cutdown to 53 men on their respective rosters, the New York Jets added three off of the NFL’s waiver wire. Defense took center stage as Gang Green added edge rusher Tim Ward (Kansas City), linebacker Quincy Williams (Jacksonville), and safety Sheldrick Redwine (Cleveland). Williams is the older brother of returning defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.
NFLnewyorkjets.com

Jets DL Quinnen Williams 'Getting Back into the Feeling of Everything'

Quinnen Williams is back in the saddle on the Jets' D-line, getting more reps as he hopes to make it all the way back from his offseason foot injury to full-go for the season. And one way "Q" kept up with things on the field while he rehabbed was to watch video. And that doesn't always mean the all-22 end zone view of the opponent, looking for tells from the offensive linemen that would be lining up in front of him.
NFLNew York Post

Brothers Quinnen, Quincy Williams determined to win together with Jets

Growing up in Alabama, Quinnen and Quincy Williams dreamed of one day playing in the NFL, but never did they imagine they’d be wearing the same uniform. The Jets made that happen when they claimed Quincy Williams, a linebacker, off waivers from the Jaguars on Wednesday, reuniting him with his younger sibling in New York.
NFLnewyorkjets.com

The 'Q' Continuum: Jets' Quinnen and Quincy Williams Ready for Next Act

There are things that only one brother knows about another brother. Then there are the brothers Williams of the Jets. On Monday, Quinnen Williams, who is entering his third season with the Green & White, was asked about the play of his older brother Quincy, who the Jets plucked off the waiver wire after he was cut by Jacksonville last week.
NFLUSA Today

Quinnen Williams excited to play with his brother, but winning comes first

Quinnen and Quincy Williams never thought they’d play on the same team as pros. They played for different colleges and were drafted by different NFL teams. So when the Jets claimed Quincy – who is about 17 months older than Quinnen – off waivers on Sept. 1, the response from the Williams brothers was surprisingly less euphoric than one might expect.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Skip Bayless Has A 3-Word Message On Tim Tebow

The Tim Tebow experiment for the Jacksonville Jaguars is officially over after he was part of the cuts to get the roster down to 85 players. Tebow announced his plans for an NFL comeback earlier this summer – at an entirely new position. Unfortunately for the former Heisman Trophy winner, he failed to find success as a tight end.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Troy Aikman Was Called Out For His Tim Tebow Comment

The Jacksonville Jaguars decision to release tight end Tim Tebow sparked a lot of reaction across the NFL world earlier this week. Tebow, a former NFL quarterback/minor league baseball player, was one of multiple Jaguars players cut to get down to the 85-man limit on Tuesday. FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman...
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

Tom Brady is leading the way for NFL quarterbacks attempting to play into their 40s. The legendary quarterback just won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is looking for another one this year, too. Ben Roethlisberger is almost 40. At 39, he’s...
NFLPopculture

Jaguars Coach Urban Meyer Explains Why Team Cut Tim Tebow

The Jacksonville Jaguars cut Tim Tebow after playing in just one preseason game. While it wasn't very surprising since Tebow was learning a new position, the thought was the former Florida Gators quarterback was going to last at least another week in the preseason. Jaguars coach Urban Meyer spoke to reporters on Tuesday and explained why the team cut Tebow.

Comments / 0

Community Policy