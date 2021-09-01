Cleveland Browns practice squad tracker

There is little rest in the NFL which is full of transactions day after day but especially busy near the end of training camp. After all teams cut their rosters down to their initial 53-man group, teams then could claim players on waivers today starting at noon.

Along with waived players being claimed will come another group of players being released. At the same time, teams will be looking to fill their 16-man practice squads as well.

Just a busy time in the NFL and for the Cleveland Browns. Here, based on reports, are who the Browns are expected to add to their initial practice squad.

The first 11 listed below have now been confirmed by the team:

FB Johnny Stanton (per Brad Stainbrook)

LB Elijah Lee (per Jake Trotter)

DE Porter Gustin (per his agent)

TE Jordan Franks (per Trotter via agent)

WR JoJo Natson (per Trotter)

DE Curtis Weaver (per Mike Garafolo)

WR Ja’Marcus Bradley (per Trotter)

DT Sheldon Day (per Nathan Zegura)

S Javonte Moffatt (per Zegura)

QB Nick Mullens (per Zegura, initial report yesterday)

RB John Kelly (per Zegura)

Unconfirmed by team below

OL Jordan Steckler (per Aaron Wilson)

We will keep you up to date with all the reports we can on the team’s practice squad today.