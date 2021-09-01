Sting Confirms November Release For New Album 'The Bridge', Shares First Single If It's Love
Sting has announced a new album. 'The Bridge' will arrive on November 19 through UMC/Polydor and include the newly unveiled If It's Love, an airy, spirited indie-pop track. "I’m certainly not the first songwriter to equate falling in or out of love with an incurable sickness, nor will I be the last," Sting said in a statement. "If It's Love is my addition to that canon where the tropes of metaphorical symptoms, diagnosis, and downright incapacity are all familiar enough to make each of us smile ruefully."www.stereoboard.com
Comments / 0