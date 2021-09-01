Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

The race to save battle flags

By Lynn Nolin
tricitytimes-online.com
 8 days ago

This summer I wrote a series of stories on the experiences of three local Civil War soldiers in the 10th Michigan Infantry during the last year of the war. On August 19, 2021, I was fortunate to be invited along with Randy Fulton to witness another step in the journey of the regiment’s battle flag. It is because of Randy’s third great-grandfather, Levi Clark, that we gathered in the historic rotunda of the state Capitol in Lansing. Levi kept a journal in which he mentioned his fellow neighbors who were now his comrades on the battlefronts in Tennessee, Georgia and the Carolinas. My great-grandfather, Owen Nolin, and David Norris’ great-grandfather, Talmon Owen, were among those mentioned on picket with Levi.

tricitytimes-online.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Michigan State Capitol#Veteran#Battle Of Antietam#Prisoner Of War#Michigan Infantry#Fellowship Lodge#Michigan Cavalry#Michigan Union#Michiganders#The 10th Regiment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Politicsarenacindependent.com

Fly the flag

By Ken Chapman, Keeper of the Flags Labor Day is coming. This is a good time to fly the flag in celebration of American values and the home of the brave. Many in our employment are in the medical field, policemen or veterans. It is a good time to celebrate them. Now is a good time to check the condition […]
MilitaryTimes-Union Newspaper

Flag For Titus

The Winona Fire Department received a “Honor and Sacrifice” flag Thursday night in remembrance of Fire Chief Mitch Titus, according to Al Disbro. The American Legion Post is providing the flags to fire and police departments for the month of September, which is the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Real EstatePosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Titanic Abandoned Mansion is Largest In America

Take a look at one of the largest abandoned mansions in American with ties to the Titanic. It sits on a 34-acre lot in Philadelphia, has an indoor pool a grand ballroom that can hold 1,000 people and views all around the property. Throughout the years it's become a home, a school, and now just a piece of history.
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
MilitaryLiterary Hub

Exploring the “Hidden Figures” of the WWII Women’s Army Corps

My debut novel Sisters In Arms follows the lives of two fictional African-American women who join the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) during World War II and ultimately become members of the 6888th Postal Battalion Directory, the only all-Black and all-female American unit to be deployed to Europe during the war. It was only a few years ago that I became aware of this battalion, when I stumbled upon a picture of Black women in uniform marching in what had to have been Europe during the war.
Rugby, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Beautiful North Dakota Home Found Full Of Dead Animals

There's a beautiful home just east of Rugby, North Dakota that is full of dead animals. Now, before you become concerned, I guess I should be a little more specific. Dead animals, that have been mounted by numerous taxidermists from all over. John Seil and his son Ryan have amassed...
Books & LiteratureHyperallergic

Invisible Racism in the Old West

The first and only book my biracial father gave me was the monumental biography Crazy Horse: The Strange Man of the Oglalas (1942) by Mari Sandoz, who grew up in Nebraska, the daughter of Swiss immigrants. I was seven. As no gift should ever come without advice, at least according...
Washington Stateokcfox.com

The Weather Saving Washington: Battle of Long Island

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Although sometimes overlooked, the weather has been incredibly impactful in writing the story of America. Whether there were frigid temperatures and snow, sunny skies, or even eerie-looking fog, the weather conditions have played a key role in how we remember important events in American history centuries later. In this three-part story, we see how the weather saved Washington, not once, not twice, but three times. Just not in the way you might think!
Charleston, WVWVNews

Flag order

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In accordance with President Joe Biden’s proclamation, Gov. Ji…
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Frosty Precipitation This Winter In Tennessee

The winter season in Tennessee can be a bit of a beast, especially since the state can’t seem to make up its mind from day to day. This year, however, the new publication of the Farmers’ Almanac seems to indicate that the winter season is going to be a bit more consistent than we may […] The post Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Frosty Precipitation This Winter In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Visual ArtPosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

The Town of Vining, Minnesota is Filled with Totally Unique Sculptures

When you enter the town of Vining Minnesota in Ottertail County, you aren't expecting to see a giant foot, but that is exactly what greets you from the side of Hwy 210. The Big Foot sculpture is one of many in the town created by artist Ken Nyberg. Ken grew up in the area, and worked as a foreman for Volden Construction, traveling across the U.S. building grain elevators. His metal sculpture creations first appeared in the 1980's, and were made from scrap metal just for fun. The Big Foot appeared in 1991, becoming the identifying landmark for the town of Vining.
Louisiana StateIdaho8.com

How a museum founder battled Ida to save precious pieces of the history of Louisiana’s enslaved people

As Hurricane Ida barreled through LaPlace, Louisiana, on Sunday, a museum founder hunkered down in a 1790s plantation house to save irreplaceable historic artifacts. John McCusker, founder of the 1811 Kid Ory Historic House, along with Charlotte Jones, operations and programming manager of the museum, stayed at the plantation house that dates back two centuries to the Spanish colonial era, according to the museum’s website.
Fordyce, ARArkansas Online

Fordyce photos preserve past

It's likely that many Arkansans could find the portrait of a close relative or a direct ancestor among the 25,000 envelopes of photo negatives in the Dallas County Museum's Alexander Studio collection. William Sheldon Alexander pioneered photography in south Arkansas. He first came to the Fordyce area around 1880, a...
Militarymiamivalleytoday.com

Letter: Flags on our overpasses

Over the last several years, you have almost certainly encountered American and military flags displayed proudly over various overpasses in Troy. These flags were one man’s contribution to share and celebrate our communities’ patriotism. As an Army veteran, Christian Cross felt a strong desire to serve his country after 9/11....
PoliticsAugusta Free Press

Author discusses Civil War guerrillas at Pamplin Park

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier welcomes guest speaker Matthew Hulbert on Thursday at 7 p.m. to the Petersburg Civil War Roundtable. Newsome will discuss Civil War guerrilla fighters in his presentation titled, “The Lawrence, Kansas...
Mcdonough County, ILmcdonoughvoice.com

Flags to be displayed for Labor Day

MACOMB – Mayor Inman and the Flags of Love Committee announce that the Flags of Love will be displayed in Chandler Park on Labor Day, Monday, September 6, 2021 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. with the volunteer help of Local Labor Union members and all who would like to volunteer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy