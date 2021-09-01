The race to save battle flags

This summer I wrote a series of stories on the experiences of three local Civil War soldiers in the 10th Michigan Infantry during the last year of the war. On August 19, 2021, I was fortunate to be invited along with Randy Fulton to witness another step in the journey of the regiment’s battle flag. It is because of Randy’s third great-grandfather, Levi Clark, that we gathered in the historic rotunda of the state Capitol in Lansing. Levi kept a journal in which he mentioned his fellow neighbors who were now his comrades on the battlefronts in Tennessee, Georgia and the Carolinas. My great-grandfather, Owen Nolin, and David Norris’ great-grandfather, Talmon Owen, were among those mentioned on picket with Levi.