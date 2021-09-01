Emergency fishing closures begin Wednesday

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Extremely low numbers of returning steelhead on tributaries of the Columbia River Basin have forced angling restrictions on rivers in northeast Oregon. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildfire says the passage of summer steelhead at Bonneville Lock and Dam on the Columbia River from July 1 to Aug. 26 was at its lowest count since 1938. The preseason estimate was 89,200 — the new in-season prediction is 35,000.