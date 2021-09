If you haven't gotten your tickets to see Billie Eilish when see lands in Birmingham, Alabama on March, 8, 2022, this may be your last chance!. One look at the tour dates on Eilish's website and you'll notice that nearly every date on her calendar is SOLD OUT! The seven time GRAMMY Award winner recently dropped her record Happier Than Ever and on the wave of hits like Therefore I Am and NDA, the album is selling as quickly as the seats to her shows.