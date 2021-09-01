Dolphins claim Northern Iowa cornerback Elijah Campbell; release veteran defensive back

The Miami Dolphins claimed journeyman Elijah Campbell off the waiver wire on Wednesday, adding a sixth cornerback to the team’s 53-man regular-season roster.

Campbell, who was waived by the New York Jets earlier this week, played in three games for the Jets last year, playing two snaps on defense.

“Tough, fast, tackles well, can play in the kicking game. I feel like he will be a good addition,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said of Campbell.

The 5-foot-11, 190 pound cornerback is joining his third NFL team, and fifth professional team considering he played in the AAF and XFL after leaving Northern Iowa.

Campbell played in 24 games at Northern Iowa from 2016-17 after transferring from Northern Illinois in 2015, and he tallied 87 tackles, 15 pass breakups and eight interceptions as a Panther.

The Dolphins released cornerback Jamal Perry, who was the first player signed after Brian Flores became Miami’s head coach in 2019, to make room for the Campbell.

Perry has filled numerous roles - gunner on special teams, nickel cornerback, free safety - for the Dolphins the past three seasons. But he struggled during the preseason. It’s possible that Miami could re-sign him to the team’s practice squad if he isn’t claimed on the waiver wire on Thursday.

The Dolphins signed quarterback Reid Sinnett, tailbacks Patrick Laird and Gerrid Doaks, receiver Kirk Merritt, offensive linemen Adam Pankey, linebackers Shaquem Griffin and Calvin Munson and cornerback Javaris Davis to it’s 16-player practice squad.

Former Navy receiver Malcolm Perry, the Dolphins’ 2020 seventh-round pick who was released on Tuesday, got claimed by the New England Patriots so the Dolphins are likely in the market for another receiver to place on the practice squad.