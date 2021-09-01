Kanye Returns to Form with “Donda”

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late August and early September 2021, starting with this former power couple… On Sept. 1 — amid conflicting reports about whether or not Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are headed toward a reconciliation — Page Six dropped a major bombshell: According to multiple sources, the rapper cheated on the reality star early in their marriage. The track "Hurricane" off his newly released "Donda" album reportedly references his infidelity: "The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown," one insider told the New York Post's gossip column, adding that the father of four is "referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids." Meanwhile, multiple media outlets reported that the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum is seriously considering calling off their divorce.