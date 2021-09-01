Kanye Returns to Form with “Donda”
After four listening parties and multiple delays, Kanye West is back with his tenth studio album named after his late mother, Donda who passed away in 2007. West had been quite since his 2019 release Jesus is King, which at the time was quite a departure from West’s previous material. The record highlighted the Sunday Service Choir, and a treasure trove of gospel inspired sounds and Christian lyrics, quite a difference from the experimental hip-hop showcased on The Life of Pablo.marshallparthenon.com
