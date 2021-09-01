180 COVID-19 cases linked to central Illinois teen bible camp and men’s conference
CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health linked 180 COVID-19 cases to two events held in Central Illinois in mid-June. The events — Crossing Camp, a five-day overnight church camp for teens ages 14 through 18 held in Rushville, and a two-day men’s conference held nearby — were sponsored by the same organization and occurred in Schuyler and Adams counties. Rushville is about 55 miles northwest of Springfield.www.audacy.com
