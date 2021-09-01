Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

180 COVID-19 cases linked to central Illinois teen bible camp and men’s conference

By WBBM Newsradio Staff
audacy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health linked 180 COVID-19 cases to two events held in Central Illinois in mid-June. The events — Crossing Camp, a five-day overnight church camp for teens ages 14 through 18 held in Rushville, and a two-day men’s conference held nearby — were sponsored by the same organization and occurred in Schuyler and Adams counties. Rushville is about 55 miles northwest of Springfield.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Vaccines
City
Springfield, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
Society
Rushville, IL
Health
City
Rushville, IL
Rushville, IL
Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Illinois#Cdc#Covid 19#Bible#Schuyler#Cdc#Idph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Brooklyn, NYABC News

'Wire' star Michael K. Williams is dead at 54

"The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Monday, ABC News has confirmed. He was 54. "It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams," his representative said in a statement. "They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable [sic] loss."
Posted by
NBC News

Taliban look set to unveil new government after claiming Panjshir

Nearly 20 years after being toppled by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday said they were poised to unveil the new government of Afghanistan. On Monday, the militant group declared they were in control of Panjshir province, the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country after their sweep of Afghanistan last month. Their claims were refuted by the resistance forces that said they were still fighting the militants in the area.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top official at nation's largest LGBTQ group fired over ties to Cuomo

The president of Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, was fired Monday after a report found he tried to help discredit an accuser of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the group said. Alphonso David was fired effective immediately after an internal investigation was completed and the...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
Posted by
Fox News

South Carolina attorney pushed out of firm day before he was shot

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh resigned from his law firm after he learned he was being investigated for the misappropriation of millions of dollars the day before he was allegedly shot in the head on a rural road, the New York Times first reported. Murdaugh’s law firm, PMPED, founded by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy