KEYSER - On Saturday, the Golden Tornado girls’ and boys’ soccer teams played their first games of the season at Hampshire. The girls fell by a final tally of 9-0, the boys fell by a score of 6-1. Following those losses, the girls were to travel to Bishop Walsh on Tuesday, with the boys slated to travel to Bishop Walsh on Wednesday. Due to COVID protocol, both games were cancelled. Both will be rescheduled.