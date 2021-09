Annika, 20-something, and Mark, 70-something, are out to find the Mission’s most noteworthy noodles. The problem with hype is that few things ever live up to it. When it comes to food, hype becomes a whole other beast. Instagram deceives your friends with picturesque plates, leading them to drag you along halfway across the city for ice cream because its cone is intricately designed like a fish and it “looks cool.” Before you know it you’re out $9 and have a soggy cone and sticky hand to show for it.