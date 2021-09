With Season 5 gearing up to launch this week, we've broken down how to unlock the EM2 Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. This season brings about a whole host of new content. Fans can look forward to a variety of features including, but certainly not limited to, new challenges, rewards, and weapons. Season 5 is looking to expand the arsenal available in Black Ops Cold War. One particular weapon which players can look forward to getting their hands on is the EM2 Assault Rifle.