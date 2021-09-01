Group to buy historic building

CELINA - Plans are in the works for a company to buy a now rehabbed historical building in Celina and launch a mixed-use commercial enterprise on its first floor. Mercer County commissioners on Tuesday agreed to advertise a notice of intent to request the state to release federal funds to purchase the so-called Lininger or Old Millie building at 202 S. Main St., and remodel its interior. The total building project is estimated to cost $450,368, per commissioners' resolution.