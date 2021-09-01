Pirates Of The Caribbean Will Reportedly Kill Jack Sparrow Offscreen
How do you solve a problem like Jack Sparrow? Well, if you’re Disney, you simply move forward on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise without him. Plenty of major properties have survived and even thrived after switching up the cast, but setting sail on a new swashbuckling blockbuster with no Captain Jack would be akin to a new Indiana Jones or Iron Man movie without Harrison Ford or Robert Downey Jr., such has been the importance of Johnny Depp to the brand since the very beginning.wegotthiscovered.com
