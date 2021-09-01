Miami Hurricanes 2021 football playbook: Players to watch, crucial games and keys to the season

University of Miami receiver Charleston Rambo catches a pass during fall camp practice, Friday, August 6, 2021. Michael Laughlin/Sun Sentinel

After an up-and-down first season under coach Manny Diaz in 2019 that ended with a 6-7 record, the Miami Hurricanes rebounded in 2020 with an 8-3 mark.

It was just the second time they won at least 70 percent of their games in a season in their previous 15 seasons.

But because of the way last year ended — two consecutive losses after an 8-1 start — UM knows there’s another level of consistency it can reach in its third season under Diaz.

Here are several factors that could define UM’s season:

5 PLAYERS TO WATCH

D’Eriq King, quarterback: All eyes have been on the 23-year-old signal caller during the preseason after he tore the ACL in his right knee at the end of the 2020 season. By all accounts, King has looked like the same quarterback who threw for 2,686 yards and 23 touchdowns while also setting the Hurricanes’ single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 538 last year.

Charleston Rambo, wide receiver: The Oklahoma transfer was brought to Miami with the hopes he could be the consistent deep threat the Hurricanes lacked last season. Rambo recorded 25 receptions for 312 yards and three touchdowns in nine games for the Sooners last season after catching 43 passes for 743 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 14 games in 2019.

Navaughn Donaldson, offensive lineman: As Miami’s biggest offensive lineman at 6-foot-6, 350 pounds, Donaldson’s expected return to the starting lineup after missing most of last season should help a Hurricanes’ rushing attack that averaged 4.24 yards per carry in 2020. Donaldson is expected to fill in at right guard, where he mostly played during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Deandre Johnson, defensive end: After losing their two best pass rushers from last year to the NFL in Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche, the Hurricanes will need a defensive end to step up in 2021. Enter Tennessee transfer Deandre Johnson, who recorded 4.5 sacks in 10 games last year with the Volunteers.

Corey Flagg, linebacker: The second-year freshman’s development could play a significant role this season as the Hurricanes look to improve their run defense after allowing 4.55 yards per carry in 2020. Flagg, who recorded 15 tackles in eight games last year, will compete with incumbent starting middle linebacker Bradley Jennings Jr. for playing time.

3 CRUCIAL GAMES

Miami vs. Alabama, Sept. 4 (in Atlanta): For the third time in four years, the Hurricanes will open their season against an SEC opponent. The performance from the first game of the season against the defending national champions could set the tone for a Miami team looking to take the next step under Diaz.

Miami at UNC, Oct. 16: Last year, the Tar Heels’ 62-26 blowout over the Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium ended Miami’s hopes of making an appearance in a New Year’s Six bowl game. This year, UNC — which is coming off an 8-4 season — is the preseason favorite to win the Coastal Division. If the Hurricanes want to win their first division title since 2017, they’ll likely need to win this game.

Miami at Florida State, Nov. 13: Will the Hurricanes maintain their recent dominance over their in-state rivals? Miami has won the previous four matchups against Florida State, and the Seminoles will be eager to end that losing streak in their second season under Mike Norvell.

3 KEYS TO SEASON

1. King’s health

If he’s still as mobile as he was during his first season with UM last year, King could be even better in his second year under offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee’s offense — which would take the team’s offense to another level after averaging 34 points last season. King, who completed 64.1 percent of his passes last year, has said he wants to get his completion percentage over the 65 percent threshold.

2. Wide receivers stepping up

After getting inconsistent play from their outside receivers last year, the Hurricanes will look to make that area a strength this season. In addition to Rambo, Key’Shawn Smith and Michael Redding III are second-year freshman who could be relied upon more this season than they were in 2020.

3. Linebacker play

Miami’s hopes for improving its rush defense starts with its linebackers. Flagg and Jennings are expected to battle each other for playing time throughout the season in the middle, while Keontra Smith and Waymon Steed will do the same at weak-side linebacker.