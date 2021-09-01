Cancel
Big Red Machine - How Long Do You Think It's Going to Last? (Album Review)

By Huw Baines
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Red Machine are neither a supergroup nor a collective—they lack the showy faces of the former, and the shared identity of the latter. Overseen by The National’s Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, it’s more like an open-ended hang with friends in high places. Their second album...

MusicStereogum

Premature Evaluation: Big Red Machine How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?

The red machine feels bigger this time. When Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon released their first album as Big Red Machine back in 2018, it marked the on-record merger of two indie-rock name brands that had long been in each other’s orbit, the singer-songwriter at the heart of Bon Iver and the guitarist-turned-producer extraordinaire from the National. With that kind of pedigree, Big Red Machine should have been a bigger deal. But for whatever reason, the album played more like a minor release in both artists’ catalogs. It could be that because it was not released under the name Bon Iver or the National, and was therefore not directly loaded into fans’ Spotify libraries or whatever, a large swath of casual fans simply didn’t hear about it. It could be that the relative straightforwardness of the exercise compared to your average National or Bon Iver album communicated low stakes. Either way, the album felt as much like a secret gift as a project from these guys could feel by the end of the 2010s.
MusicSentinel & Enterprise

Album reviews: Sturgill Simpson, Big Red Machine, Elder Jack Ward

Sturgill Simpson“The Ballad of Dood & Juanita”(High Top Mountain, *** 1/2) Sturgill Simpson doesn’t embody the country outlaw archetype merely by being a rough-edged bandleader with a rumbling voice that brings Waylon Jennings to mind. It’s also because the 43-year-old Kentucky native doesn’t go in for pickup-truck, tough-guy posturing, but he does what true rebels do: whatever they want. Since Sturgill’s genre-expanding 2014 album, “Metamodern Sounds in Country Music,” that’s meant everything from busking outside the CMA Awards in 2017 for tips he donated to the ACLU to “Sound & Fury,” his 2018 hard-rock soundtrack to a dystopian Japanese anime film.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

‘I would die if he would do it’: Justin Vernon and Taylor Swift – a pop friendship for the ages

Last summer, two young women were swept out to sea and into the vast churning expanse of the Atlantic Ocean. Cousins Ellen Glynn and Sara Feeney had been paddle-boarding off the west coast of Ireland when they were caught by a northerly breeze. Realising they were in jeopardy, they had tied their boards together and clung to a lifebuoy. All they could do was stay afloat and pray someone had noticed their absence.
Musicthebrag.com

Burning Red: Revisiting the world of Taylor Swift’s country-pop masterpiece

Taylor Swift is about to release the re-recorded version of her fourth studio album, Red. There are other, more industry-savvy writers who have articulated why, including Taylor herself, but the important point is this; ‘Trouble’ may well be on the radio again, and I, along with a crowd of the dedicated and curious, will be listening to this 2012 country-pop masterpiece with fresh ears in 2021.
MusicHouston Chronicle

Review: Lorde returns with ‘Solar Power,’ but it’s mostly just wind

Outsider pop singers almost always turn into the insiders they mock, but the smart ones don’t rub our faces in it. “Solar Power,” Lorde’s first album in four years, opens with “The Path,” a high-gloss ’60s folk-inspired pop song that offers a hazy sketch of the singer’s life now: She’s a “teen millionaire having nightmares from the camera flash,” who lives on an island and is unavailable when the label calls. There are apparent references to the 2016 Met Gala: “Arm in a cast at the museum gala/ Fork in my purse to take home to my mother/ Supermodels all dancing ’round a pharaoh’s tomb.”
Musicstereoboard.com

Common Shares New Single Majesty (Where We Gonna Take It) Featuring PJ

Common has dropped a new single. Majesty (Where We Gonna Take It) again features R&B artist PJ and serves as the third single from the 49-year-old's upcoming album, 'A Beautiful Revolution PT. 2', due out this Friday (September 10). Following the PJ-assisted Imagine, and When We Move with Black Thought...
MusicKerrang

Album review: Dana Dentata – Pantychrist

For those whose Latin is a little rusty, ​‘Dentata’ means ​‘toothed’, and this debut album from former Dentata member Dana Dentata certainly packs plenty of bite. Everything about it seems to be confrontational, in fact, from a title that skirts just the right side of ridiculousness, to tracks that smash the listener in the face over and over again. But in a good, occasionally bizarre and always intriguing way.
Celebritiesunewsonline.com

Lorde Gets a Little too Much Sun on “Solar Power”

New Zealand’s pop princess Lorde shifted the course of Gen-Z pop in 2013 when her inescapable debut single “Royals” led to a cult classic debut record. “Pure Heroine,” however, was where the sixteen-year-old found herself in the same emotional positions as her teenage audience over slower, moodier and more left-field production than her contemporaries. Even eight years later, standout cuts “Tennis Court” and “Ribs” haven’t met their match with songs that better describe the numbed disquietude of her generation and fears of growing up nearly every teenager relates to. Though the vocals and minimal production didn’t fit quite snugly on the radio next to the popular arena-sized pop at the time, fans understood it enough to make 2017’s “Melodrama” the most anticipated album of that year. In a bold move towards maximalism, it made its case for the best pop album of the 2010s upon release, building on the themes of her debut and fitting them into a loose narrative that struck fans and critics as life-affirming.
Musickjhk.org

Solar Power vs. Happier Than Ever

Hot Girl Summer is almost over, but she’s leaving us with a gracious helping of albums from powerful young women. Billie Eilish released “Happier Than Ever,” a highly anticipated album by fans of the singer. Lorde also dropped “Solar Power,” which had been teased since 2019 but delayed after the death of her dog.

