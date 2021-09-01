Are You Suffering from Parental Compassion Fatigue? You're Not Alone But Here's What to Do

In the United States, close to 10% of the population has depression, but sometimes it can take a long time for someone to even understand that they have it. One difficulty in diagnosis is trying to distinguish between feeling down and experiencing clinical depression. This TED-Ed video from December 2015 can help make the distinction. With simple animation, the video explains how clinical depression lasts longer than two weeks with a range of symptoms that can include changes in appetite, poor concentration, restlessness, sleep disorders (either too much or too little), and suicidal ideation. The video briefly discusses the neuroscience behind the illness, outlines treatments, and offers advice on how you can help a friend or loved one who may have depression.