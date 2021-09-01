Cancel
Are You Suffering from Parental Compassion Fatigue? You're Not Alone But Here's What to Do

By Juli Fraga, Psy.D.
Parents Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the stress of the pandemic, some parents are struggling with compassion fatigue. Here are some symptoms, causes, and expert-backed advice on how to handle it. After a grueling year of pandemic parenting, many parents are depleted from the never-ending roller coaster of anxiety. And now with the new school year, parents are also helping their kids readjust to in-person learning and trying to ease their fears about the Delta variant. On top of that, they're also trying to resume "normal" activities like taking kids to sports practice.

