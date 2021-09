The tuning of electric cars isn’t as much of a craze as it is with combustion engine models, but that hasn’t stopped the likes of MANHART from producing the. Breaking down that name, we find the acronym for the car itself alongside three digits, “720,” that relate to the all-electric car’s newfound power. Specifically, the performance has been upped from 513 HP and 660 Nm of torque to an even more impressive 550 HP and 720 Nm of torque, which is put down using the car’s proprietary dual-motor all-wheel-drive system via an 82 kWh lithium-ion battery that’s now equipped with the MANHART MHTronik Powerbox.