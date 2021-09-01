Student Killed In Shooting at North Carolina High School
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — One student was killed in a shooting at a North Carolina high school Wednesday and authorities were looking for the suspect, officials said. Winston-Salem police Chief Catrina Thompson, fighting back tears, told a news conference that Mount Tabor High School went into immediate lockdown as emergency responders, sheriff’s deputies and police officers arrived just after noon to search for the suspect, who she said was believed to be a student at the school.www.kxl.com
Comments / 0