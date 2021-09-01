One more season for UM’s D’Eriq King and his healed knee to reach his goal: ACC title

University of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King looks for a receiver during training camp on Aug. 6, 2021. Michael Laughlin/Sun Sentinel

When D’Eriq King first arrived at Houston in 2016, he didn’t imagine he’d be in this position: preparing to play in his sixth college football season and having the opportunity to money off endorsements all while coming back from another major injury to his right knee.

So as King enters his second season as the Miami Hurricanes starting quarterback, he’s grateful for his journey and the twists that led him to this point in his career.

“I didn’t think I’d be playing this long,” King told the South Florida Sun Sentinel, “but everything happens for a reason.”

UM brought in King, along with offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, in early 2020 with the hopes that the duo would be catalysts in turning around the Hurricanes’ sagging offense from the previous season — which they did.

With King as their quarterback and Lashlee leading the offense in 2020, the Hurricanes ranked 17th in red-zone efficiency (90.7 percent), 26th in points per game (34), 32nd in average total offense (439.8 yards) and 61st in third-down conversions (40.6 percent). That’s after ranking No. 122, No. 90, No. 98 and No. 129 in the respective statistical categories in 2019.

King had one of his better college seasons with Miami last year, throwing for 2,686 yards and 23 touchdowns while also setting the Hurricanes’ single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 538, to go along with four touchdowns on the ground.

Three days before the Hurricanes fell to Oklahoma State in the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl game on Dec. 29, 2020, King announced he was using the extra year of eligibility granted to student-athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic and coming back to UM for his final collegiate season.

“I was thinking about it for a while, and I thought just me making my decision earlier rather than later would be better,” King said. “Once I knew, I knew. There was no point in me waiting until after the bowl game.”

In third quarter of the bowl game while trying to evade a defender, King tore the ACL and meniscus in his right knee — the same knee he tore the meniscus in that forced himself to miss Houston’s final two games of the 2018 season.

King, who set the American Athletic Conference record for total touchdowns at 50 (36 passing and 14 rushing) in 2018, said having to come back from his previous knee injury has helped him get through his recovery, which includes daily rehab that he expects to continue through the season.

“Tearing my knee before, it’s all the same stuff,” he said. “I already knew what to expect and what it was going to be.”

During the offseason, King took advantage of the name, image and likeness legislation that went into affect in July, which allows collegiate student-athletes to earn money off endorsements, with the veteran quarterback saying he’s agreed to “nine or 10″ NIL deals.

He’s not concerned about him or his teammates potentially being distracted by NIL deals during the season.

“When we’re in the building and practicing, nobody’s talking about NIL,” King said. “It’s straight football. Especially for me, it’s easy. When I have time to do NIL stuff or talk to a company, I’ll do that, but football is always the main goal.”

After missing spring camp, King has shown the same explosiveness and mobility during preseason practices that his teammates have grown accustomed to, with the 24-year-old signal caller feeling healthy and expected to be ready for the start of the season.

“Looks like the same old D’Eriq,” UM safety Bubba Bolden said. “He might’ve actually gotten faster. He’s got the same speed and cuts. I’m excited for him.”

With 10 of Miami’s 11 offensive starters from last year returning and Lashlee for returning to Miami for a second season, the start of this year has been easier for King.

“This is my first time playing under the same system two years in a row,” he said. “Me doing rehab and focusing on not only football, but trying to get my knee right, not having to worry about learning this new play, concept or new protection allows me to ease my mind a little bit.”

While playing in the NFL after college remains on his radar, King’s keeping his focus on helping the Hurricanes achieve something they haven’t since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2004.

“I want to win the ACC,” King said. “All the personal goals through the team. If we’re doing well as a team, the personal goals will come.”