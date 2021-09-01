Cancel
Obituaries

Barbara VanderHorst

Daily Standard
 8 days ago

Barbara Jean (Dantz) VanderHorst, age 87, formerly of Scott Twp. and Mt. Lebanon, died on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Loving wife of deceased husband, Russell; mother of Doug (Andrea) VanderHorst of Pleasanton, CA; Gary VanderHorst of Bridgeville, PA; grandmother of Sara VanderHorst of San Diego and Michael VanderHorst of Pleasanton, CA; sister of Michael Dantz; great-grandmother of Sara's children, Knox and Austyn Allard of San Diego; and many nieces and nephews.

thesunontheweb.com

Donna K. Hixon

Donna Knaub Hixon, 64, of the Village of Union Deposit, Hershey, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 6, 2021. Donna was the daughter of the late Elwood and Hazel Sipe, and is survived by her husband, Ronald Hixon, and three children, Nathaniel, Donovan and Laura, one step-son, Zachary, four grandchildren with a new one expected early next year, her sister, Pam Strange and her brother, David Sipe.
Block Island Times

Memorial service for Barbara Novatt

Please join us on September 4, as we celebrate the life of Barbara Novatt. We’ll be meeting at the Block Island cemetery at 5 p.m. Following the gathering, we invite those in attendance to join us back at the house on Amy Dodge Lane at 6:30 for food and drink. Barbara was a force to be reckoned with, and sharing your memories around this remarkable woman is welcome.
Grand Island Independent

Donald and DeEtte Lukasiewicz

Donald and DeEtte Lukasiewicz were married Aug. 28, 1971. Their family celebration was in June 2021 in Florida. They have two daughters and five grandchildren, all of St. Paul, Jami and Kurt Wemhoff, Cash and Oakley; Lisa and Jason Porter, Luke, Macy and Broc.
NRVNews

Blankenship, John Gregory

John “Greg” Gregory Blankenship, age 61 of Pulaski, died after a lengthy fight Friday, August 7, 2021. His fight on earth was getting boring so he thought to himself, “What would Chuck Norris do?” So, he decided to ask Jesus for an arm-wrestling match. And regardless of the results, he is a winner.
jacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson of Grand Ridge, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Monday, August 9, 2021 in Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation Center in Defuniak Springs, Florida. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Saint Rose African Methodist Episcopal Church. She retired from River Valley Nursing Home...
Colfax, NCmainstreetnews.com

Patricia Joyce Rutledge Morgan

COLFAX, NORTH CAROLINA - Patricia Joyce Rutledge Morgan, 86, Colfax, North Carolina, loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother passed on to her new journey in heaven Saturday, July 31, 2021. Patricia “Pat”, daughter of the late Clifford Charner and Sarah Evelyn (Kesler) Rutledge, was born in Winder. She married...
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Christopher Arthur Brown

WESTFIELD: Christopher Arthur Brown, born November 8, 1960, of Westfield, MA entered into eternal rest on July 3, 2021 after a courageous battle. with Pancreatic Cancer with his daughter and her Aunt Lizzie by his side. Christopher was a 1978 graduate of Westfield High. He was a man that believed the world had a lot to offer and life was a journey, never afraid to set another goal – but that meant he needed to accomplish it. He excelled at every venture he took and completed his journey on earth an exceedingly accomplished man. After high school, Christopher joined the U.S. Air Force and served his country for 6 years active duty and 14 years as a reserve, retiring after 20 years with numerous awards and medals of honor for his service. He then went into private investigations; followed by his joining of security forces with University of Hartford where he worked full-time and then started night school to become a licensed Electrician. Christopher worked the next five years as an Electrician and began to get back into his hobby taken up in Okinawa, Japan – Karate. Chris had discipline like no other, he always gave 200% when he set a goal. This attitude awarded him the opportunity to be asked to run a branch of the karate school he had joined years prior. This would take Chris into running his own Dojo for the next 15 years where his “sensei wisdom”, and teachings of respect, self-control, discipline, and always trying your best have made a lasting impression to this day on his students and families. His love for the art also brought him side-by-side training with his daughter as they both were there for one another achieving their blackbelts as each other’s cheering squad. After selling his Dojo, he moved South where he returned to his first love of being a security guard at a local hospital where he would later get the opportunity at age 57 to complete the 12-week training of the Police Academy. Despite being the second oldest in his academy class, he never let that slow him down; in fact, he took it as an added challenge to shine past the youngsters.
rdrnews.com

Anna R. Martinez

Anna Martinez born in Roswell, NM to her loving parents Gabriella and Eugene Rodriguez. Anna was the most caring, loving, warm hearted friend, mom, sister, aunt and grandma that anyone could ask for. She was the one we would go to if we needed advice, listening ear. Or just need someone to be there.
Times-Union Newspaper

Linda L. Besson Cochran

MENTONE – Linda L. Besson Cochran, 83, of Mentone, passed at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw. Linda was born on April 12, 1938, in Warsaw, to the late William Earl and Leona Leininger Besson. She was raised by her father, and, after her mother’s passing, her stepmother, Lela. She was married on May 20, 1961, in Mentone, to William "Bill" M. Cochran, who preceded her in death on March 15, 2018.
thecountyline.net

Pamela Rae Eaton

A beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, Pamela Rae Eaton, passed away peacefully in her sleep Aug. 15, 2021. Born to Gilbert Phillip “Chuck” Liefke and Alice Marie Liefke, in Sparta, Wis., on Sept. 10, 1943, she grew up in Wilton. After being crowned prom queen at Wilton High and graduating...
nny360.com

Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Beller, 70 years

CARTHAGE — Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Beller, Route 126, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a family barbecue and card shower. Mr. Beller, son of Andrew and Martha Beller, and Beulah Ann Roggie, daughter of John and Ione Roggie, were married on Aug. 23, 1951, at Lowville Mennonite Church. Attendants...
manchesterpress.com

Larry and Carol Gilson

Larry and Carol Gilson are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Larry Gilson and Carol Holtz were married Aug. 26, 1961 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They have three children: Eric (Carol), Brad (Cindy), and Greg; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Help them celebrate on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021...
Johnson County, INRepublic

Don Kimery

Don R. Kimery, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, in the early morning hours on Sunday August 8th 2021. He was born October 9th, 1928, in Johnson County Indiana to Ralph and Clara Kimery, the oldest son of twelve siblings. He served his country in the Korean War. In addition...
pioneertribune.com

Frank Keller

GOULD CITY – World War II veteran Frank (Bud, Tom) Keller, 94, of Gould City, Mich., passed on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Jacobetti Home for Veterans, attended by family, friends, and caring staff members. An Elder of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippawa Indians, Eagle Clan, Ogema Onakwet...
thecoastlandtimes.com

Judy Christine Roughton

Kitty Hawk – Judy Christine Hildebrand Roughton passed away peacefully on August 15, 2021 at the age of 65. She was preceded in death by parents, Robert W. Hildebrand and Helen Garafola Hildebrand, and sisters Marcy Lee Hildebrand and Kathleen Hildebrand. She is survived by her partner, Ray Townsend; and her siblings, Mary Auth, Jeannie C. Prew, Richard Hildebrand, and Robert Hildebrand.
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Janice Allman

Janice “J” Allman, 64, of The Villages, FL passed away on July 28th, 2021. She was born on March 20th, 1957 in North Dakota to her parents, Homer and Deloris (Jacobs) Danduran. Janice graduated from Huntington Beach High School in 1975, and later studied art in junior college. She met her husband, Mark, while working part-time at a night-shift job in 1976. At that job, she would keep throwing bean bags at him to get his attention. Mark was told many times that she told her friends, “I am going to marry that man”. They dated for approximately three years before getting married on March 22nd of 1980. In 1987, they added to their family a wonderful daughter, Carly.
TribTown.com

Richard Ellis Johnson

Richard Ellis Johnson, 78, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed from this life to his eternal life on August 9, 2021. He was born on April 14, 1943 in Patoka, Indiana to Ellis and Margaret Beck Johnson. After graduating from Patoka High School, Dick attended Vincennes University and finished his Bachelors and Masters Degrees at Indiana State University. He spent 35 devoted years teaching middle school and coaching girls and boys athletics at Greensburg, Seymour, and Princeton, Indiana. Dick is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Barbara (Babs) Johnson, three children, David, Ellen, and Becky, granddaughter Gabby, and daughter-in-law Jen. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jerry Redman, Judy Miser, Martha Nell Clouse and Kate Davis and by his brother, Bruce Johnson. At age twelve Dick chose Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was a member of Patoka United Methodist Church, until moving to Indianapolis in 2016 when he transferred his membership to Center United Methodist Church. Supporting missions programs was important to Dick, particularly Gospelink and Wheeler Mission Ministry in Indianapolis. Favorite pastimes were following St. Louis Cardinal baseball and IU basketball.
Mirror

Jean and Bob Kelly

Mr. and Mrs. Bob Kelly of Altoona celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at The Allegro restaurant. A trip has been planned for September to Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. They were married. Aug. 7, 1971, in Winchester, Va. Mrs. Kelly is the former Jean Blazer. The couple...
Morgantown, WVThe Dominion Post

Gerald Reeves

On June 25, 2021, everyone’s best friend, Gerald Reeves left this world and made his way to the next. Incapable of using his “inside” voice, the heavenly greeting committee heard him from a mile away. Gerry is survived by his sister-in-law Cathern (Reeves) Henline; nephew, Colin Reeves; and niece, Jordyn...

