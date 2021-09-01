Kevin Feige Compares Shang-Chi Post-Credits Scene To Iron Man Tag

There isn't a week goes by without another Marvel movie being seen to start filming, and this time it was the turn of Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, to confirm that she had begun filming on her next outing as the integral part of the MCU's line-up, The Marvels. Speaking in an interview for Sirius XM, the actress said that she is currently having a lot of early starts to make it onto set for each day's shooting, and she also shared just a little bit of information about the sets she is working with.