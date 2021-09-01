Cancel
Rockville, MD

Ida's remnants trigger multiple tornado warnings as severe weather hits DC region

By Tucker Barnes, Mike Thomas, Bob Barnard
fox5dc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Heavy thunderstorms and extremely heavy downpours struck the D.C. region Wednesday morning as the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida moved across the area. The storms brought over an inch of rain to parts of the region. The downpours caused flooding conditions in parts of the area like in Montgomery County where occupants of a Rockville apartment complex were trapped in their homes by the flood waters.

