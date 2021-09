An East Grand Forks restaurant has announced its closure. Sickies announced it will be closing on Saturday, Aug. 28, in a Facebook post. "Due to the initial pandemic shutdown and the ongoing staffing issues experienced thereafter, we have no choice but to cease operations in East Grand Forks," the post read. "Employees are encouraged to move with the team to our upcoming new Fargo location or for those looking for more adventure, position relocation to other Sickies Garage locations across the U.S. are also available.