Crews could begin removing debris in Assumption, Ascension, and St. James Parishes as early as Saturday, Sept. 4, and DOTD has tips to help in assisting the process. Crews are still working to cut and remove trees, branches, and other debris in order to clear state roadways. This effort is also hindered by downed powerlines and other hazards that could make this process dangerous. Crews also have to wait for landfills to be re-opened before collection begins.