Producertech has released the Scaler 2 Modulation Masterclass, a 4-module course by Rob Jones with over 2.5 hours of streamed tutorials on the Scaler 2 MIDI plugin. Plugin Boutique’s incredible plugin Scaler 2 is an essential tool for any producer wanting easier and faster tracks to creating chords progressions, melodies and basslines in any key. The comprehensive modulation section also provides a number of modes for making chords sequences more exciting and dramatic, as well as helping transpose to different keys.