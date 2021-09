Headline: The Unsuccessful Attempt Of The Byers Party To Climb Longs Peak In 1864 (continued) Extracts: We awoke on the 19th [August 19, 1864] to find everything white with frost. It seemed like an October morning; sharp and stinging cold. But we were told that the phenomenon was nothing unusual. Frosts occur every week in the summer, yet the barometer showed an altitude of but little more than seventh thousand feet above the see; more than a thousand feet lower than Central City. The lowness of the temperature is doubtless attributable in a great degree to the proximity to the snowy mountains which surround it upon three sides. Such being the case, it is doubtful if any cultivated grains or plants can be produced in this valley though it is quite possible that some varieties would adapt themselves to it despite the frost…