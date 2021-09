Texas lacks national consensus when it comes to Covid-19 Vaccination. Despite being the second-largest state in terms of population, the state has no notable numbers for vaccinated citizens. The bugle call of the Delta variant is not yet have heard in many populated cities of Texas. Many people in Texas state argue that the Delta variant in its core is the outcome of the Covid-19 vaccine. Whether or not this is true because the projected number of doses administrated across Texas states is 80.7% lower than the national average of 85%.