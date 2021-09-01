Capitol Riot Defendants Use Crowdfunding To Raise More Than $2 Million

Several Capitol rioters are now without legal counsel as their lawyer appears to have vanished. The New York Times reports that attorney John Pierce missed a hearing last Tuesday, where he was scheduled to defend one of the 6 January suspects. According to an associate who took his place, Mr Pierce had a "conflict" and could not make the hearing. Mr Pierce's missed hearing did not cause immediate concern. But he reportedly kept missing hearings, and other lawyers covering for him began offering varied – and sometimes conflicting – explanations for his whereabouts. On Wednesday, a colleague told a...