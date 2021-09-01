Cancel
Protests

Capitol Riot Defendants Use Crowdfunding To Raise More Than $2 Million

By Bill Galluccio
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nearly 600 people have been charged following the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

FBI finds no evidence Capitol riot was coordinated

The FBI has reportedly found no evidence that far-right allies of Donald Trump conspired to overturn the presidential election during the January 6 assault on the US Capitol, according to law enforcement officers briefed on the investigation. Reuters reported the FBI doesn’t believe the thousands-strong mob that stormed the Capitol...
ProtestsPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. woman pleads guilty for her role in Capitol riot

A New Jersey woman, who was charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 after documenting her role in the attempted insurrection on Facebook, has pleaded guilty to entering the government building. Rasha Abual-Ragheb, also known as Rasha Abu, pleaded guilty Monday to parading, demonstrating or picketing in the...
Rocky Mount, VAWBTM

Rocky Mount officers refuse plea deal in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two former Rocky Mount police officers charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol have rejected a plea deal offered by federal prosecutors. The government presented plea agreements to Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker during court appearances Tuesday morning. Attorneys for both men requested trial dates for their clients, who have denied any wrongdoing and have steadfastly maintained that they had nothing to do with the violence that occurred in D.C.
ProtestsPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Lawyer for numerous Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendants disappears

Attorney once represented Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen charged with murder in Wisconsin protest last year. The mysterious disappearance of John Pierce began Aug. 24, prosecutors say, when the lawyer missed a hearing for one of the many cases where he is representing a defendant in the Capitol riot investigation. The young associate who took his place said that Pierce had a “conflict.” At the time, no one seemed to give it much mind.
Real EstateInman.com

Agent who marketed her business at Capitol riot pleads guilty in deal

Jenna Ryan, the Texas real estate agent who livestreamed the insurrection in January, pleaded guilty this week to an illegal demonstration charge. After storming the U.S. Capitol building, leveraging images from the insurrection to plug her real estate business, asking Donald Trump for a pardon in the waning days of his presidency, and tweeting defiantly that she was “definitely not going to jail,” Jenna Ryan has pleaded guilty.
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Seventeen Capitol riot suspects left without counsel after right-wing attorney ‘disappears’

Several Capitol rioters are now without legal counsel as their lawyer appears to have vanished. The New York Times reports that attorney John Pierce missed a hearing last Tuesday, where he was scheduled to defend one of the 6 January suspects. According to an associate who took his place, Mr Pierce had a "conflict" and could not make the hearing. Mr Pierce's missed hearing did not cause immediate concern. But he reportedly kept missing hearings, and other lawyers covering for him began offering varied – and sometimes conflicting – explanations for his whereabouts. On Wednesday, a colleague told a...

