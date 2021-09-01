Cancel
Chaos at Australia Post as it's forced to STOP all collections from shops amid a Covid staffing crisis with hundreds in isolation and a huge backlog of parcels

By Sam McPhee
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Australia Post has been forced to stop all collections from online shops as 500 staff members are plunged into self-isolation after being exposed to coronavirus.

The company confirmed on Wednesday night it would be temporarily suspending all Parcel Post collections from online retailers in New South Wales, the ACT and Victoria for four days as it attempts to clear backlogged orders.

Aus Post is currently operating with an extremely limited staff with hundreds of workers self-isolating after being contacted by the health officials.

'Australia Post currently has 500 people in necessary self-isolation, placing increased pressure on our network, while we also manage flight restrictions, temporary facility closures and parcel volumes as high as our Christmas peak period,' the company said in a statement.

'This temporary measure will allow us to responsibly clear record parcel volumes in parts of our network impacted by Covid-19.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1puvl3_0bjcbIny00
Australia Post has been forced to stop all collections from shops after 500 staff members were plunged into self-isolation after being exposed to coronavirus
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35jxHx_0bjcbIny00
The company confirmed on Wednesday night they would be temporarily suspending all Parcel Post collections from online retailers in NSW, the ACT and Victoria for four days

The mail company said the pause would apply to Parcel Post collections from online retailers from 7am on Saturday to 7am on Tuesday.

Parcel Post collections from online retailers made between 7am Saturday and 7am Tuesday will be delayed as crews attempt to catch up on delayed deliveries.

August was the busiest month on record for Australia Post with Aussies making thousands of purchases while many remain in lockdown.

Despite the delays, post offices remain open, deliveries are still being carried out and the suspension of services only apply to Parcel Post collections.

Other delivery companies including StarTrack Express, Express Post and Premium will remain operating as normal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43UdwX_0bjcbIny00
The mail company said the pause would apply to Parcel Post collections from online retailers from 7am on Saturday to 7am on Tuesday

