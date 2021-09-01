Cancel
Winona, MN

SHIFT~ performance downtown Sept. 10

 6 days ago

Sharon Mansur is thrilled to again be curating SHIFT~ performance salons this year in Keoxa/ Winona, Dakota land. Join artists StuffStudio and Sydney Swanson for ShiftCircle, an immersive performance with accessible collaboration that asks, what if art and performance wasn’t meant to only be consumed in its finished state? What if the art-making is the art? Art-making through collaboration is the interaction between our intentions, our environment, and what is accessible to us. Art as a finished product is often the beginning of a goodbye. This collaborative performance will allow us to linger in “the hello” for a while, together.

