Registration open for this year’s 72 Film Fest

A new year, a new 72 Film Fest!

Each year is a different theme, and this year is no different. The 2021 theme is “The Interpretation and Re-Creation of Dreams.” Exactly what will be asked from each filmmaker will be kept secret until the Online Launch Party on Sept. 23. Will filmmakers choose to tell a story in reality, a dreamscape or a nightmare?

During the weekend of Sep. 23 to 26, teams from Frederick and beyond (teams from all over the U.S. are participating) will be spending their weekend writing, shooting, editing and turning in their films. All of the films will premiere at the Weinberg Center with a followup encore screening online during the weekend of Oct. 8 to 10.

More than 550 films were created in the first 15 years of the fest, and 72 Fest is expecting about 50 teams to participate in 2021.

Friends, family and neighbors from all over the area are invited to enter. The 72 Film Fest strives to maintain a creative atmosphere for students, amateurs and professional filmmakers alike.

To register your team, or for more information, visit 72Fest.com.

DATES TO KNOW:

7 to 9 p.m. Sep. 23 — Launch Party at Spinners Pinball Arcade

6:30 p.m. Oct 8 — Friday Night Premieres

7 p.m. Oct. 9 — Finalists and Award Winners

Oct. 10 — Encore Online Screening