Why you should grill your nectarines, peaches and plums for better salads and desserts

Nectarines are just peaches with smooth, non-fuzzy skin, although they are a bit firmer, slightly juicier and more aromatic. Like peaches, nectarines are marketed as tree-ripened, but that doesn't mean they're truly ready to eat. The ones I've been finding in our co-ops seem to need a little more time to mature. Set them in a basket, out of direct sunlight, and turn them daily until they become yielding and fragrant. You'll know if they're ripe by their lovely perfume and a stem end that's full and plump, usually after about two or three days. If they refuse to soften, toss them on the grill or under the broiler. With a kiss of heat, they'll turn tender and juicy as their sugars caramelize into a lovely crust.