Economy

People on the Move

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWABACK, a leading architectural and planning firm, has promoted Francis Ly to Associate. With a Bachelor in Architecture from California Polytechnic University, Pomona, Francis has been a valuable contributor to SWABACK for over 16 years. In his role as Associate, Francis will continue to contribute high-level project management on many complex, multi-disciplinary projects, including high-end residential, mixed-use, and large-scale planning projects.

Architecture
Economy
Real Estatenewsbrig.com

A shock is headed for the housing market

At the height of the pandemic, more than 7.2 million homeowners were in the mortgage forbearance program, which allows some borrowers to pause their payments. The economy has since posted one of the fastest recoveries in history. Now, just 1.7 million borrowers are enrolled in the forbearance program. But soon...
Chicago, ILbizjournals

ADM buys majority stake in four pet food companies for $450 million

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. said it's purchased a 75% interest in four pet food companies for $450 million. The Chicago agricultural company (NYSE: ADM) said it's acquiring a 75% ownership stake in PetDine, Pedigree Ovens, The Pound Bakery and NutraDine (the P4 Companies), and the deal values all four companies at $600 million. The deal includes an option that, if the parties agree, ADM could purchase the remaining 25% in the future.
Economybizjournals

2021 Birmingham's Best Places to Work: Concepts & Associates

What concrete steps do your senior leaders take to create a great work environment for all employees? First, by only hiring the best candidates that are a good fit for our team. Next, we empower them to do their jobs. We let people create, not just execute. Lastly, the sky is the limit here. We’ve had a number of employees move from ground-level up.
Columbus, OHbizjournals

The Punch List: Lancaster golf course gets new owners, $11M townhome project in Merion Village, $25M, 7-story mixed-use building near German Village

In my two months at Columbus Business First, I've noticed a few themes in topics I report on. Leasing trends, development updates and affordable housing issues are some of the ones I expected to come with the position, but with real estate related to automotive hobbies and golfing taking up most of my time this week, the past seven-day's theme has been one closer to home: my stepdad's interests.
Interior Designatlanticcitynews.net

The Drawpad Design Institute launched by ANSA Interiors

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/Target Media): For all aspiring interior designers and decor lovers! The DrawPad Design Institute by ANSA Architecture and Interiors has introduced long term and short-term courses covering residential, commercial and space planning subjects along with courses on 3D max, Auto Cadhome decor. With live interactive...
Economybizjournals

Frisco startup eyes $500K raise to help build smart contract platform

A former attorney with McKinnon Patten & Associates, Jamie Peebles quickly learned the contract writing process was tedious and time-consuming. So, he taught himself to code and launched Knuula. After making multiple iterations of the Frisco-based smart contract software company’s tech, Peebles said the company has been seeing more traction...
Businessbizjournals

HubSpot plans to nearly double its Cambridge HQ in 2022

In one of the first major headquarters upgrades by a Massachusetts public company post-pandemic, HubSpot Inc. plans to nearly double its Cambridge campus by leasing all of 2 Canal Park starting in late 2022. One of the largest public companies in the Bay State by headcount, the Cambridge-based sales and...
Texas Statebizjournals

Billionaire looks to Texas as a possible location for proposed $400B sustainable city

Texas is on the short list for a new $400 billion smart city proposed by a former Walmart executive. Billionaire Marc Lore released plans Sept. 1 for Telosa, a proposed sustainable city that would consist of 150,000 acres, roughly 234 square miles, with 5 million people over 40 years. His team has not raised the money yet to execute the project, which is envisioned to yield a city with a population density comparable to San Francisco.
SoftwareComputerworld

Smartsheet: A spreadsheet-based tool for simple project management

Smartsheet is a flexible spreadsheet-centric work management tool designed to track team projects. Launched in 2006, it has 8 million users (almost 1 million of them paid users) and is deployed by nearly 100,000 companies, ranging from Google and Netflix to the US General Services Administration. Its success stems from...
Seattle, WAbizjournals

Microsoft acquires Australia-based video editing software startup with Seattle ties

Microsoft Corp. has bought an Australia-based video editing software startup with numerous ties to Seattle. Clipchamp, a company with 17 million users, grew during the Covid-19 pandemic by bringing video creation and editing tools to the masses. It also had partnerships that allowed Zoom and Google users to cut and trim calls and meetings. Registered users increased by 54% during the pandemic, the company reported in July.
Businessbizjournals

Digital first beauty company Il Makiage names first global chief financial officer

Digital-first beauty company Il Makiage has named Lindsay Drucker Mann as the company’s first global chief financial officer. Drucker Mann joins the company from a 17-year stint at Goldman Sachs, where she was managing director and head of consumer and consumer-tech equity capital markets. She will report to Il Makiage co-founder and CEO Oran Holtzman, and her appointment takes effect on September 20.
Small Businessbizjournals

Here are the 10 women-owned businesses to compete in KeyBank pitch contest

KeyBank's Key4Women program and SCORE Cleveland on Tuesday announced 10 finalist companies that will compete in a business pitch contest for women-owned businesses based in Northeast Ohio. The finalists, which were chosen from 243 applicants and judged by a panel of SCORE representatives, will compete in either startup business or...
Businessbizjournals

Jonathan Walker named CEO of North American Dental Group

Jonathan Walker has been promoted to the CEO position at North American Dental Group, a Pittsburgh-based dental service organization. Walker, who has been CFO, replaces Ken Cooper, who co-founded the company in 2008 and has led it from one clinic to 250 locations in 15 states including Pennsylvania. Cooper will become an advisor and focus on development.
SoftwarePosted by
IBTimes

Best Software For Small Business Owners In Hospitality

The hospitality industry's core service is to entertain and house guests. Hotels, restaurants, bars, lodges and guest houses all fall under the hospitality business segment. These establishments provide either one or more services, including meals, accommodations and entertainment, to their guests. Many tech-savvy business owners have resorted to software to...
Travelbizjournals

ACBJ Travel Survey: Business Journals readers detail cuts to budgets, uncertainty into 2022

During the second week of August — as the rapid spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant cast a pall over the notion that the worst of the pandemic was behind us — American City Business Journals surveyed approximately 2,000 subscribers to better understand how company policies, personal concerns and shifts in the workplace have affected business travel and are likely to influence this all-important economic barometer in the months ahead.
Chicago, ILbizjournals

Chicago VC firm raises $140M space fund

A Chicago venture firm has raised a new fund to invest in space startups. Promus Ventures announced it has raised $140 million for its new fund called Orbital Ventures, which will invest in early-stage space and geospatial companies around the world. Promus, which is known for investing in deep-tech and other moonshot startups, has made several space investments to date, including publicly traded Rocket Lab and Spire Global, along with satellite maker ICEYE.
Bradenton, FLbizjournals

Florida-based breakfast-and-brunch chain First Watch files for IPO

Breakfast-and-brunch chain First Watch Restaurants Inc. intends to go public — and raise up to $100 million in the process. The Bradenton-based restaurant chain registered an initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, saying it plans to use the proceeds to pay off outstanding debt from its senior credit facilities. It has more than $294 million in debt as of June 27.

