People on the Move
SWABACK, a leading architectural and planning firm, has promoted Francis Ly to Associate. With a Bachelor in Architecture from California Polytechnic University, Pomona, Francis has been a valuable contributor to SWABACK for over 16 years. In his role as Associate, Francis will continue to contribute high-level project management on many complex, multi-disciplinary projects, including high-end residential, mixed-use, and large-scale planning projects.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0