The Story Behind The Most Popular Android Malware Distributor on Dark Web

If you are an Android user, you know how integral apps are. As an Android user, you can choose from millions of apps. You have got apps covering entertainment, social media, games, books, and novels, the list goes on and on. In that respect, while the Android marketplace is certainly getting bigger, is it getting better? The reason why we have put up this question is that the marketplace for Android is being swarmed with malicious apps. The worst part here is that threat actors are even able to sneak in their malicious apps in Google Play Store which otherwise is considered the most secure place for installing apps on Android devices. The need of the hour is to take preventive measures to stay away from malicious apps in Android.