Another way to look at vaccination 

Almost a year and a half ago, the world was taken by a storm with the novel COVID-19 virus and the destruction that it has caused—from a medical standpoint, business standpoint and, for many, on a very personal level. It has completely disrupted our way of life. It didn’t matter if you were in the workforce, a student, or retired — life changed for everyone. And we all buckled in for the ride. Unfortunately, the ride has lasted a little too long in my opinion. I’m starting to get “car sick” and would like a rest stop.