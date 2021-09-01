Cancel
Monroe County, NY

COVID Impacting Work and Academics: A Message from University Provost and Deans

University of Rochester
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we navigate the start of the fall 2021 semester, it is clear that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact how we study, teach, and work. As we anticipate the challenges of the upcoming semester, we want to affirm that first and foremost, we are in this together. To say that we value your contributions to the University is an understatement. You are the University. As your provost and your deans, we are committed to your health and safety, and to the many ways we work together to fulfill our collective mission to learn, discover, heal, create—and make the world ever better.

