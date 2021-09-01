Cancel
Milford, DE

Ladybug Music Festival in Milford Canceled Due to COVID-19

By Kyle Johnson
WBOC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILFORD, Del. - Downtown Milford Inc., and Gable Music Ventures have made the decision to postpone the Milford Ladybug Festival scheduled for October 2, 2021. With this event being open and free to attend, organizers say it is not possible to check vaccination status, or recent COVID tests. The approved layout of the event also makes social distancing very challenging. For the safety of everyone involved, organizers have decided to postpone it to 2022.

