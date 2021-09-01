Cancel
MLB

Ohtani Steals Home, Angels Send Yankees to 4th Straight Loss

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 6 days ago
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels beat the Yankees 6-4 and sent New York to its fourth consecutive loss. Shohei Ohtani stole home and Jared Walsh hit a three-run homer. Phil Gosselin had a two-run single for the Angels, whose troublesome bullpen preserved their third straight victory. Jake Petricka got two big strikeouts to strand two Yankees in the eighth, and Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his 29th save. Anthony Rizzo and Gary Sánchez homered for the Yankees, whose skid following their 13-game winning streak continued despite 10 hits. Jameson Taillon (8-5) took his first loss in 16 starts since May 31.

