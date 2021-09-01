Ohtani Steals Home, Angels Send Yankees to 4th Straight Loss

After a brutal weekend offensively in Cleveland, the Angels bounced back in a big way in their series-opening victory against the Orioles on Tuesday evening, posting a whopping 14 runs in what was their highest single-game total of the season. The Halos will try to keep the bats hot once again tonight in Baltimore, but considering the fact that they’re sending Shohei Ohtani to the mound as their starting pitcher, they might not need to in order to pick up their second straight win.