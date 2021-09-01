Cancel
Ultrafast electronic control of magnetic anisotropy by mid-infrared light

nanowerk.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) One of the most important tasks in modern information technologies is controlling spin directions in magnets. State-of-the-art hard disk drives and large-volume magnetic storage used in data centers require magnetization in solids to switch their directions in nanoseconds, corresponding to GHz frequency, or even faster speeds. An ever-increasing...

www.nanowerk.com

TechnologyPhys.org

New quantum 'stopwatch' can improve imaging technologies

Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder have designed one of the most precise stopwatches yet—not for timing Olympic sprinters and swimmers, but for counting single photons, or the tiny packets of energy that make up light. The team's invention could lead to big improvements in a range of imaging...
ChemistryScience Now

Low thermal conductivity in a modular inorganic material with bonding anisotropy and mismatch

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abh1619, this issue p. 1017; see also abk1176, p. 963. The thermal conductivity of crystalline materials cannot be arbitrarily low, as the intrinsic limit depends on the phonon dispersion. We used complementary strategies to suppress the contribution of the longitudinal and transverse phonons to heat transport in layered materials that contain different types of intrinsic chemical interfaces. BiOCl and Bi2O2Se encapsulate these design principles for longitudinal and transverse modes, respectively, and the bulk superlattice material Bi4O4SeCl2 combines these effects by ordering both interface types within its unit cell to reach an extremely low thermal conductivity of 0.1 watts per kelvin per meter at room temperature along its stacking direction. This value comes within a factor of four of the thermal conductivity of air. We demonstrated that chemical control of the spatial arrangement of distinct interfaces can synergically modify vibrational modes to minimize thermal conductivity.
ComputersNature.com

Simulating fluid flow in complex porous materials by integrating the governing equations with deep-layered machines

Fluid flow in heterogeneous porous media arises in many systems, from biological tissues to composite materials, soil, wood, and paper. With advances in instrumentations, high-resolution images of porous media can be obtained and used directly in the simulation of fluid flow. The computations are, however, highly intensive. Although machine learning (ML) algorithms have been used for predicting flow properties of porous media, they lack a rigorous, physics-based foundation and rely on correlations. We introduce an ML approach that incorporates mass conservation and the Navier–Stokes equations in its learning process. By training the algorithm to relatively limited data obtained from the solutions of the equations over a time interval, we show that the approach provides highly accurate predictions for the flow properties of porous media at all other times and spatial locations, while reducing the computation time. We also show that when the network is used for a different porous medium, it again provides very accurate predictions.
ChemistryScience Now

Field-induced transition within the superconducting state of CeRhAs

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abe7518, this issue p. 1012; see also abj8193, p. 962. Materials with multiple superconducting phases are rare. Here, we report the discovery of two-phase unconventional superconductivity in CeRh2As2. Using thermodynamic probes, we establish that the superconducting critical field of its high-field phase is as high as 14 tesla, even though the transition temperature is only 0.26 kelvin. Furthermore, a transition between two different superconducting phases is observed in a c axis magnetic field. Local inversion-symmetry breaking at the cerium sites enables Rashba spin-orbit coupling alternating between the cerium sublayers. The staggered Rashba coupling introduces a layer degree of freedom to which the field-induced transition and high critical field seen in experiment are likely related.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

3D Magnetic Nanonetwork Breakthrough Could Enable New Generation of 3D Storage Technologies

Emergent Magnetic Monopoles Controlled at Room Temperature. Three dimensional (3D) nano-network promise a new era in modern solid state physics with numerous applications in photonics, bio-medicine, and spintronics. The realization of 3D magnetic nano-architectures could enable ultra-fast and low-energy data storage devices. Due to competing magnetic interactions in these systems magnetic charges or magnetic monopoles can emerge, which can be utilized as mobile, binary information carriers. Researchers at University of Vienna have now designed the first 3D artificial spin ice lattice hosting unbound magnetic charges. The results published in the journal npj Computational Materials present a first theoretical demonstration that, in the new lattice, the magnetic monopoles are stable at room temperature and can be steered on-demand by external magnetic fields.
EngineeringMedagadget.com

Magnetic Beads for More Precise Control of Bionic Limbs

At MIT a team of engineers have developed a system that they claim will enhance a user’s control of a bionic limb. The technology consists of implantable magnetic beads and a series of sensors that can monitor their movement. When implanted within a muscle in a residual limb, pairs of the beads can provide information on muscle movement that the sensors can relay to a prosthetic, potentially controlling its movements more precisely than existing electromyography systems. The researchers hope that this approach could enhance user experiences with assistive technology, including bionic limbs or other assistive devices to enhance movement in cases of muscle weakness.
SciencePhotonics.com

Metasurfaces Offer Full Control of Light Polarization

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 26, 2021 — Researchers at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Science have developed metasurfaces capable of manipulating the polarization of light with an unprecedented degree of control. “This research shows that the ability to switch between holographic images that need not be...
EngineeringScience Now

Self-contained soft electrofluidic actuators

Soft robotics revolutionized human-robot interactions, yet there exist persistent challenges for developing high-performance soft actuators that are powerful, rapid, controllable, safe, and portable. Here, we introduce a class of self-contained soft electrofluidic actuators (SEFAs), which can directly convert electrical energy into the mechanical energy of the actuators through electrically responsive fluids that drive the outside elastomer deformation. The use of special dielectric liquid enhances fluid flow capabilities, improving the actuation performance of the SEFAs. SEFAs are easily manufactured by using widely available materials and common fabrication techniques, and display excellent comprehensive performances in portability, controllability, rapid response, versatility, safety, and actuation. An artificial muscle stretching a joint and a soft bionic ray swimming in a tank demonstrate their effective performance. Hence, SEFAs offer a platform for developing soft actuators with potential applications in wearable assistant devices and soft robots.
Softwaresingularityhub.com

How a Simple Crystal Could Help Pave the Way to Full-Scale Quantum Computing

Vaccine and drug development, artificial intelligence, transport and logistics, climate science—these are all areas that stand to be transformed by the development of a full-scale quantum computer. And there has been explosive growth in quantum computing investment over the past decade. Yet current quantum processors are relatively small in scale,...
SoftwareIFLScience

Researchers Create Scalable Quantum Chip That Works At Room Temperature

Researchers have created a scalable quantum computing platform that has been shrunk down to the size of a penny, which would serve as the basis for a quantum computer that can achieve quantum speeds while using far fewer devices than current designs. The team hopes their research, published in Nature...
SciencePhys.org

Researchers open a path toward quantum computing in real-world conditions

The quantum computing market is projected to reach $65 billion by 2030, a hot topic for investors and scientists alike because of its potential to solve incomprehensibly complex problems. Drug discovery is one example. To understand drug interactions, a pharmaceutical company might want to simulate the interaction of two molecules....
ComputersPhys.org

Study demonstrates the quantum speed up of supervised machine learning on a new classification task

In recent years, several computer scientists and physicists have been exploring the potential of quantum-enhanced machine learning algorithms. As their name suggests, quantum machine learning approaches combine quantum algorithms with machine learning techniques. Most researchers investigating quantum machine learning algorithms have been trying to understand whether they could solve tasks...
ScienceMIT Technology Review

Magnetic-Resonance Force Microscopy

In nanotechnology and molecular biology, researchers are often severely limited by the inability to observe atoms and molecules in three dimensions. Proteins, for instance, fold into complex patterns that are largely invisible to the biologists trying to work out their functions of the biomolecules. So researchers are working to develop...
SciencePhys.org

Ultrafast electron microscopy leads to pivotal discovery

Everyone who has ever been to the Grand Canyon can relate to having strong feelings from being close to one of nature's edges. Similarly, scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have discovered that nanoparticles of gold act unusually when close to the edge of a one-atom thick sheet of carbon, called graphene. This could have big implications for the development of new sensors and quantum devices.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

New Exotic Magnetic Quasiparticle: “Skyrmion Bundle” Joins Topological Zoo

In a study recently published in Nature Nanotechnology, a research group led by Prof. Du Haifeng and Dr. Tang Jin from High Magnetic Field Laboratory, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS), reported a scientific breakthrough after they found skyrmion bundles, a new family member of topological magnetic structures. With the...
Aerospace & Defensenanowerk.com

Next gen 3D printed catalysts to propel hypersonic flight

(Nanowerk News) Ultra-efficient 3D printed catalysts could help solve the challenge of overheating in hypersonic aircraft and offer a revolutionary solution to thermal management across countless industries. Developed by researchers at RMIT University, the highly versatile catalysts are cost-effective to make and simple to scale. The team’s lab demonstrations show...

