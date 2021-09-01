IATA: Strong Cargo Demand in July 2021

A vital market for Marcellus/Utica shale gas is the southern U.S. Another market equally important is the Gulf Coast. We have pipelines that flow our molecules to both destinations. A third market, not quite as important but important nonetheless, is the Midwest. Via a network of pipelines, M-U molecules flow to the Midwest, including via the Rockies Express (REX) pipeline. When Enbridge’s Texas Eastern Transmission (TETCO) pipeline was recently flow-restricted by the PHMSA, some of the M-U gas that previously went south went to the Midwest instead (see M-U Molecules Head to Midwest with TETCO Throttling to Southeast). Our point: The Midwest is an important market for M-U gas.