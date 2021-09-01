Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

IATA: Strong Cargo Demand in July 2021

By Mario Bertoletti
airwaysmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – According to the IATA news release issued on August 31, cargo demand has continued to grow during the month of July showing that the upward trend is maintaining its pace. All comparisons are made with figures recorded in July 2019 as 2020 results were distorted by the Covid-19...

airwaysmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iata#Air Cargo#Pacific Airlines#North American#European#Middle Eastern#Latin American#African#Atlas Air Boeing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Industrygcaptain.com

MSC To Increase Its Peak Season Surcharge Between Europe And US

By Mike Wackett, Loadstar–MSC is to increase its peak season surcharge (PSS) between Europe and the US by $1,000 per 40ft on 1 October. The Geneva-headquartered carrier said its PSS on the route would be $2,700, due to the strong demand for containers and difficulties in finding supplies of them.
IndustryFlight Global.com

July a solid month for air cargo but risks remain: IATA

July was another solid month for the air cargo industry, but rising Covid numbers could disrupt the sector’s recovery, according to IATA. The latest numbers from the airline association show that in July demand in cargo tonne kilometre (CTK) terms increased by 8.6% compared with the same month in 2019 (used to mitigate 2020 Covid distortions).
Industrybusinesstravelnews.com

IATA: Global Traffic Continues Marginal Improvement in July

July global air demand fell 53.1 percent compared with its pre-pandemic level in 2019, according to the International Air Transport Association, a comparative improvement from a 60 percent fall in June. July 2021 capacity dropped 45.2 percent from its July 2019 level. Load factor was down 12.4 percentage points to 73.1 percent.
Industryftnnews.com

IATA Announces July 2021 Passenger Traffic

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that both international and domestic travel demand showed significant momentum in July 2021 compared to June, but demand remained far below pre-pandemic levels. Extensive government-imposed travel restrictions continue to delay recovery in international markets. Because comparisons between 2021 and 2020 monthly results are...
Medical & Biotechetftrends.com

Strong Vaccine Demand Lifting Pharma Sales

There are multiple coronavirus vaccines on the market, and with the likelihood of booster shots increasing by the day, the revenue outlook for healthcare exchange traded funds, including the VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH), is improving. PPH tracks the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 Index and is home to 25...
IndustryZacks.com

U.S. Manufacturing Flourishing on Strong Demand: 5 Top Picks

U.S. manufacturing industries are at the forefront of the economy's revival from the unprecedented coronavirus-led devastations. In the pandemic-era, U.S. manufacturing has shown a V-shaped recovery. The emergence of the Delta variant of coronavirus failed to derail the steady improvement of this segment. It was not only the pandemic, which...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Barratt Developments FY profits surge amid 'strong' demand

In the year to 30 June, pre-tax profit rose to £812.2m from £491.8m the year before, with revenues up 40.7% at £4.8bn. Meanwhile, total completions were 36.8% higher at 17,243. The company declared a dividend of 29.4p per share, having not paid one in 2020 and up from a dividend...
AgricultureZacks.com

Strong Demand and Prices Bring Boom Time for Fertilizers: 4 Picks

The fertilizer industry is on a solid footing buoyed by strong global demand and prices for crop nutrients. Strong agricultural market trends, a rally in crop commodity prices and attractive farm economics are spurring demand for fertilizers globally. Demand for fertilizers is also backed by the need to grow the production of grains to address rising consumption. A tight global supply-demand balance is also driving fertilizer prices.
IndustryTelegraph

Shortages push freight rates to new high

Global shipping costs have soared to record highs after an August price surge fuelled by the scramble by firms to combat severe supply shortages as port and factory shutdowns bite. Trade experts warned the supply chain disruptions that threaten to stifle the post-Covid recovery will spill over into 2022 as...
Economyactionforex.com

Germany PMI manufacturing finalized at 62.6 in Aug, strong demand

Germany PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 62.6 in August, down from July’s 65.9. Markit said suvery’s output index fell to its lowest level since August 2020. New orders continued to rise sharply, albeit also at a slower pace. Cost pressures remained historically elevated. Phil Smith, Associate Economics Director at IHS...
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

PetroChina swings to profit in H1 amid strong oil prices and demand

Chinese oil and gas company PetroChina has returned to profit in the first half of this year amid an increase in oil prices and rebound in fuel demand. In the first six months to June, the company’s net profit attributable to owners of the company totalled $8.19bn (RMB53.04bn). This represents a turnaround from a net loss of $4.63bn (RMB29.98bn) incurred in the same period last year.
Utica, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

Gas-Fired Electric Demand in Midwest to “Remain Strong”

A vital market for Marcellus/Utica shale gas is the southern U.S. Another market equally important is the Gulf Coast. We have pipelines that flow our molecules to both destinations. A third market, not quite as important but important nonetheless, is the Midwest. Via a network of pipelines, M-U molecules flow to the Midwest, including via the Rockies Express (REX) pipeline. When Enbridge’s Texas Eastern Transmission (TETCO) pipeline was recently flow-restricted by the PHMSA, some of the M-U gas that previously went south went to the Midwest instead (see M-U Molecules Head to Midwest with TETCO Throttling to Southeast). Our point: The Midwest is an important market for M-U gas.
Retailtheedgemarkets.com

US business equipment spending strong even as new orders flat in July

WASHINGTON (Aug 25): New orders for key US-made capital goods were unexpectedly flat in July, amid supply constraints and a shift in demand to services, suggesting that business spending on equipment could slow in the second half after robust growth over the past year. Still, business investment in equipment remains...
Georgia StateNews4Jax.com

Georgia ports set cargo records in July amid surging demand

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Georgia’s seaports handled record cargo volumes in the first month of the 2022 fiscal year. The Georgia Ports Authority said the Port of Savannah moved 450,000 container units of imports and exports in July, a 25% increase from the previous year and a new all-time high for that month.
Industrydcvelocity.com

Container freight stumbles as Covid shuts China’s Ningbo port

The Covid outbreak that has shut down a major terminal at China’s Ningbo container port over the past week could clear up in coming days, but logistics flows in U.S.-Asia trade have already been tangled due to rising coronavirus transmission throughout the region. The pandemic resurgence has shuttered factories in...
Public Healthgcaptain.com

Global Supply Chains Are Being Battered by Fresh Covid Surges

Asia’s renewed surge in Covid-19 infections is compounding supply-chain blockages across the world’s biggest source of manufactured goods. After weathering earlier pandemic waves better than other regions, the fast-spreading delta variant has thrown into turmoil factories and ports in countries that were once among the most successful containing the virus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy