Ottawa school board trustees vote for mandatory staff vaccinations

By Ottawa Citizen
healthing.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePending formal approval, Ottawa’s largest school board will require COVID-19 vaccinations for staff for the upcoming school year. The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees voted Tuesday evening in favour of a motion that would have the board develop a “strategy and protocol” for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for staff. The policy would come into effect on Sept. 30. Should they remain unvaccinated, they could be removed from the classrooms.

www.healthing.ca

