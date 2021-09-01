Ottawa school board trustees vote for mandatory staff vaccinations

The Clark County School Board made the right call early Thursday when it voted in support of a vaccine mandate for district employees. The five board members who voted in favor of the mandate — Linda Cavazos, Irene Cepeda, Evelyn Garcia Morales, Lola Brooks and Lisa Guzman — took a principled and responsible stand for the valley’s schoolchildren, district staff and their families. Really, their decision will benefit everyone in Southern Nevada, given that outbreaks of the highly contagious delta variant in schools can spread anywhere.