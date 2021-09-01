Ottawa school board trustees vote for mandatory staff vaccinations
Pending formal approval, Ottawa’s largest school board will require COVID-19 vaccinations for staff for the upcoming school year. The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees voted Tuesday evening in favour of a motion that would have the board develop a “strategy and protocol” for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for staff. The policy would come into effect on Sept. 30. Should they remain unvaccinated, they could be removed from the classrooms.www.healthing.ca
