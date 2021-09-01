Cancel
Real Estate

FHFA Announces Steps to Promote Affordable Housing

aba.com
As part of the Biden administration’s effort to increase the supply of affordable housing, the Federal Housing Finance Agency today announced that effective immediately, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will be permitted to invest up to $850 million annually in the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit market as equity investors. FHFA stipulated that within the annual funding cap, “any investments above $425 million in a given year are required to be in areas that have been identified by FHFA as markets that have difficulty attracting investors.”

bankingjournal.aba.com

#Affordable Housing#Freddie Mac#Fhfa#Fannie Mae#First Look Program
