Today in Aviation: Aviaco Airlines Is Fully Absorbed Into Iberia

There is no disguising it: the days of the Boeing 747 are nearly over, at least in a passenger sense. In 2004, the 747, across all variants, had 18.5% of widebody flights. This year it’s less than 1%. While the B747-400 has been very predominant, the more modern B747-8 – with Lufthansa, Air China, and Korean Air – is now in the lead.