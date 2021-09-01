Today in Aviation: Aviaco Airlines Is Fully Absorbed Into Iberia
MIAMI – Today in Aviation, Aviación y Comercio better know as Aviaco (AO), was fully absorbed into Iberia’s (IB) operation in 1999. AO was founded by Spain’s National Institute of Industry on February 18, 1948. The airline was intended to supplement Iberia’s inadequate regional network, as the flag carrier focused on its long-haul routes. Operations commenced in September between Madrid, Bilbao, and Barcelona using a fleet of three Bristol 170s.airwaysmag.com
Comments / 0