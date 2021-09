As always, Costco presents excellent savings for their members. However, in the batch of deals that last until August 29, most limit the number of a specific item you can buy, albeit at a more than reasonable point. Looking through their online catalog of sales, Costco's most onerous limits have been placed on their Jif and Skippy sales. Of these, you can buy a combination of two. Then, there's their Hidden Valley ranch and seasoning with a limit on two for each. This shouldn't surprise as both are household staples to the extreme.