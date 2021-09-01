Townhall meeting about new drainage system September 15
On September15 at 7 p.m. at the City Hall, there will be a town meeting to discuss the new storm drainage system going down the main street, replacing the old nonworking drains on Johannes. The project will start next spring. After the drains are installed, the main street will get a new coat of asphalt. The city council would love a large turnout to this town hall meeting, especially if you have any questions.www.bigsandymountaineer.com
