Engineering

Computing at the frontiers of nanomedicine

nanowerk.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) Viruses kill millions around the world each year. "In addition to the novel coronavirus, leading viral killers include hepatitis, HIV, HPV," said Lela Vukovic, Assistant Professor of Chemistry, University of Texas at El Paso. Researchers are constantly trying to figure out new therapeutics that will help prevent infection...

ScienceAlert

Scientists Grew Stem Cell 'Mini Brains'. Then, The Brains Sort-of Developed Eyes

Mini brains grown in a lab from stem cells have spontaneously developed rudimentary eye structures, scientists report in a fascinating new paper. On tiny, human-derived brain organoids grown in dishes, two bilaterally symmetrical optic cups were seen to grow, mirroring the development of eye structures in human embryos. This incredible result will help us to better understand the process of eye differentiation and development, as well as eye diseases. "Our work highlights the remarkable ability of brain organoids to generate primitive sensory structures that are light sensitive and harbor cell types similar to those found in the body," said neuroscientist Jay Gopalakrishnan...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Study Identifies New Method That Could Stop COVID-19 Transmission

A new method has been developed to identify specific molecular targets that may be used to disrupt the life cycle of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Simulations and protein engineering efforts could help researchers to identify compounds that would interfere with the spike protein’s function, which would stop the virus from entering the cell. SARS-CoV-2’s genome is passed on to other cells by its spike protein, which transmits it by sticking to host cells. The spike protein is composed of three different kinds of components.
Sciencepsychologytoday.com

New Optogenetic Brain Device to Accelerate Neuroscience

Innovative technologies in genomics and photonics are accelerating the discovery of novel clinical treatments that may one day help treat neurological diseases and disorders. A recent study published in PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America) unveils a new wireless, battery-free optogenetic device that may accelerate neuroscience and the development of future clinical therapeutics.
Knowridge Science Report

What is really quantum computing?

To understand quantum computing, we spoke to Erik Lucero, PhD, research scientist and site lead for Google Santa Barbara, the company’s Quantum AI campus. Lucero ’05 began his studies at CU Denver, where he double majored in electrical engineering and physics. Bits, Qubits, and Superposition. Before we move on to...
Environmentnanowerk.com

A new approach transforms environmental waste into high-cost applied nanomaterials

(Nanowerk News) Nowadays nanomaterials are used in every field of daily life such as nanomedicine, smart electronics, engineering, aerospace technologies, industries, and environmental sciences. However, their high production cost and use of natural resources to produce different types of nanomaterials is an unsustainable process. Considering the depletion of natural resources...
Public Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Detecting COVID-19 with Artificial Intelligence, Imaging Technology

- Using artificial intelligence technology, Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) researchers developed and validated an image-based detection model for COVID-19. The model analyzes lung images and can detect COVID-19 infection. Medical imaging has become an important tool in the diagnosis and prognostic assessments of diseases. In recent years, artificial...
CancerEurekAlert

Tuning gold nanoclusters for targeted gastric cancer therapy

University of Jyväskylä - Jyväskylän yliopisto. Researchers from Nanoscience Center (NSC) at the University of Jyväskylä in Finland have recently proposed a potential drug delivery system based on gold nanoclusters for targeted gastric cancer therapy. The computational study serves as a predictive tool for the experimental stage and facilitates the decision-making process to determine which features of the nanosystem can be adapted to achieve the appropriate balance between the targeting ability and therapeutic effect. The research is the first paper published in ACS Nanoscience Au (open access).
ScienceFlorida Star

Genome-Editing Strategy Developed For Potential Alzheimer’s Disease Therapy: Study

HONG KONG — An international research team led by scientists from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has developed a novel strategy using brain-wide genome-editing technology to reduce Alzheimer’s disease pathologies in genetically modified Alzheimer’s disease mouse models. This advanced technology offers immense potential to be translated...
CancerPhysics World

Radioactive marker enables imaging of iron-hungry cancer cells

There are many possible therapeutic options for treating patients with cancer. It would be incredibly helpful to be able to predict in advance which of these treatments might be successful. Thanks to research published in the Journal of Nuclear Medicine, we now have a new method to help determine whether a particular tumour might be successfully treated with iron-targeting cancer treatments.
PhysicsNewswise

Studying the Mechanism of Metal Extraction with Ionic Liquids

The heaviest known elements are the so-called “superheavy” elements, those with atomic numbers greater than 103. These elements are found only in laboratories, where they are made by fusing together two lighter elements. This process is unlikely to occur, so scientist have only tiny amounts (a few atoms) for experiments. Chemists are interested in the chemical properties of these elements. However, the small amounts of material available means chemists must use special techniques to study them. This research developed a new way to study the chemistry of metallic elements with extremely low concentrations of material. These techniques use ionic liquids—salts in liquid states.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Molecular mechanism for COVID-19 mortality identified

An enzyme with an elusive role in severe inflammation may be a key mechanism driving COVID-19 severity and could provide a new therapeutic target to reduce COVID-19 mortality. This finding by a team of researchers including Maurizio Del Poeta, MD, of the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University, is detailed in a study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.
Sciencepharmaceuticalintelligence.com

New avenues for research in membrane biology reveals the mobility of protein at work

Curator and Reporter: Dr. Premalata Pati, Ph.D., Postdoc. Membrane proteins (MPs) are proteins that exist in the plasma membrane and conduct a variety of biological functions such as ion transport, substrate transport, and signal transduction. MPs undergo function-related conformational changes on time intervals spanning from nanoseconds to seconds. Many MP structures have been solved thanks to recent developments in structural biology, particularly in single-particle cryo-Electron Microscopy (cryo-EM). Obtaining time-resolved dynamic information on MPs in their membrane surroundings, on the other hand, remains a significant difficulty.
ScienceMedicalXpress

New approach identifies T cells in COVID-19 patients

T cells play an important role in the human immune system. The blood cells classified as lymphocytes are formed in the bone marrow. From there they travel through blood vessels to the thymus gland in the breastbone. They then form receptors on their cellular surface to identify and fight foreign matter. The T cells also stimulate the formation of B cells, which produce antibodies to attack viruses. Virus-specific immune responses by T cells can be detected in the blood months or even years after an infection.
Cancermarketresearchtelecast.com

Scientists 3D-print the world’s first active malignant brain tumor (VIDEO)

A team of Israeli scientists has succeeded in printing the world’s first active malignant brain tumor using a 3D printer, being the most complex model ever developed in the laboratory, details a study published this week in the journal Science Advances. Researchers from Tel Aviv University printed a glioblastoma in...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Stem cells and mathematical models: The future of medical research

Human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs), which can be differentiated into cardiac myocytes, are used in a wide variety of applications such as developing patient-specific disease models, or the evaluation of novel therapeutic compounds for treatment of certain cardiac diseases. The integration of these cell model systems into laboratories, like those at the Masonic Medical Research Institute (MMRI), have helped revolutionize the current and future state of medical research efforts. Dr. Jonathan Cordeiro, Research Assistant Professor at the MMRI, has been utilizing hiPSCs in his electrophysiology work since 2012. In a recently published manuscript, Dr. Cordeiro used hiPSC cardiomyocytes to investigate cardiac arrythmias, or irregular heartbeats, to create a scientific model to understand the mechanisms for how these anomalies occur. "iPSCs are a great model for studying disease because they can be created in large quantities and are specific to humans. Their introduction to biomedical research has truly been a game changer in the way we do science," said Dr. Cordeiro.
ScienceFuturity

SARS survival and Pfizer vax combine for useful antibodies

People who survived SARS in 2003 and who got the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine produce antibodies that can neutralize all known SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, plus other animal coronaviruses that have the potential to infect humans, research finds. This study, which appears in The New England Journal of Medicine, is the...

